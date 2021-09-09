Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,047.40

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,047.40 ($26.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,925.40 ($25.16). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,941.50 ($25.37), with a volume of 1,429,135 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,265 ($29.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,012.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,046.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In related news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total transaction of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total transaction of £447,350 ($584,465.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $82,473,024.

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

