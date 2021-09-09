Kidder Stephen W Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $319.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,364 shares of company stock worth $7,004,148. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

