Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys 3,191 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

