Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Kidder Stephen W’s 6th Largest Position

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $537,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,316,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $205.92 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

