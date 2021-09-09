34,416 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,631 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Halliburton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 70,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

HAL opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

