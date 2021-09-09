Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.6% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,887,000.

JPST opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

