The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

