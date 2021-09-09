Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 9,117 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

