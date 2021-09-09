GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,544 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $110.99 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

