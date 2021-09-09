EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Purchased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 163.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,665 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $369.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.