BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000.

NEAR opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

