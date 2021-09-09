Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 40,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.08% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,124,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

