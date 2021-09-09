Requisite Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.