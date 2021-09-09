Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,696 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

