Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $92,959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

