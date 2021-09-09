Safex Token (SFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.59 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 70.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

