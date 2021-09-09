Foster Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,357,424 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,357,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,968,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 7.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

DFUS opened at $49.39 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.40.

