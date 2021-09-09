iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Lifted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 125.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 944.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 142,545 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

