Foster Group Inc. Sells 3,626 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.