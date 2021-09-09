Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.68 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

