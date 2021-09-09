BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Decreased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 20.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in BCE by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 85,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

