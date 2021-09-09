Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

