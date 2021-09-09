Duality Advisers LP Has $2.81 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

