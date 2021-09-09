Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.74 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $370.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $210.18 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.