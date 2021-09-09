Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $35.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

