Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

