HyperQuant (HQT) Achieves Market Cap of $23,173.11

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $23,173.11 and $2,238.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

