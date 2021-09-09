Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 1,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

