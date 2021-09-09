Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.71. Kidoz shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 7,574 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kidoz from C$2.23 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$85.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

