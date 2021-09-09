Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Downgraded by Macquarie

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -34.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

