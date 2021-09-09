Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

BIIB opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.