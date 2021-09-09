Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 121.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Invitae were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

