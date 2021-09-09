Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

SNPS stock opened at $336.59 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.09. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

