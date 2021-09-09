Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.