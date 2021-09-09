Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.91 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

