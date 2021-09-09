Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $592,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $482.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

