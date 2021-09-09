Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

