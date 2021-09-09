AntiMatter Price Hits $0.43 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $154,638.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00170564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

