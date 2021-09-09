Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.70. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $259.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.39. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $264.75.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

