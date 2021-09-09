4,600 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.52.

