CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

