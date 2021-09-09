CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,140 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Bbva USA bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,385,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 89,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.24 and a 1-year high of $143.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

