SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Boosted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 154.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.