376 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $33,557,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $130.73 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.