Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock worth $261,317,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DKNG opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

