Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after purchasing an additional 169,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $291.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.51 and its 200-day moving average is $262.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

