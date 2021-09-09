Kind Ads Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $596.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $421,512.70 and $596.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 67% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00170564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

