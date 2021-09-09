CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 257.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.68 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

