Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

