Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 8,699 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 970.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCBI opened at $57.52 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

